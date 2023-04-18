Listing of the Day: 1834 N. Kirkwood Place

Address: 1834 N. Kirkwood Place
Neighborhood: Lyon Village
Type: 5 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 5,000 sq. ft.
Listed: $2,399,000
Noteworthy: Luxury 2018 Modern Farmhouse, sited on a level landscaped 10K SF lot.
Welcome to this elegantly designed 5 bed/4.5 bath Modern Farmhouse. Enter this custom residence noting the gleaming walnut-stained hardwoods, high ceilings and expansive entry.
The main level includes a generously-sized office, convenient half bath and private dining room. The expansive Chef’s Kitchen is highlighted by a grand island with breakfast bar seating, quartz countertops opening to the Great Room, boasting a cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen highlights include upgraded stainless steel appliances, a double wall oven, opulent white cabinetry, luxurious custom mill work, and a Butler’s Pantry that flows to the mudroom and garage.
French doors from the Great Room lead outside to your private fenced rear yard. The upper bedroom level showcases 4 bedrooms all with walk-in closets, and 3 baths, including a spacious Owners Suite with two walk-in closets and an en-suite luxury spa-inspired bathroom. The lower level includes a rec room, a full gym/exercise room and fifth bedroom with a full bath.
The absolutely perfect place to call home.
Listed by:
Melody Abella — TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
[email protected]
(703) 371-9219
