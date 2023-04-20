Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (Mar-Apr 2023)

This past week saw 46 homes sold in Arlington.
The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $172,500 while the most expensive was $2,500,000.
Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 210 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the smallest and largest homes sold over the past month.
Largest homes sold
- 1200 Crystal Drive #PH18 — $2,500,000 (4 Beds | Baths | 7,300 SQ FT)
- 4220 23rd Street N — $1,950,000 (5 Beds | 5.5 Baths | 6,700 SQ FT)
- 1801 N Herndon Street — $2,787,500 (5 Beds | 5.5 Baths | 6,582 SQ FT)
Smallest homes sold
