Tuna in Cherrydale is reopening today with an updated menu and a new owner

Tuna Restaurant in Cherrydale has been sold to a new owner, who is reopening with a more Thai-focused menu today (Friday).
The restaurant at 3813 Langston Blvd that served Laotian and Japanese cuisine was put up for sale only a few months after it initially opened, replacing Maneki Neko Express. Owner Sak Vong told ARLnow in late February that he was selling because of a “new business opportunity overseas.”
And, fairly quickly, it found a buyer in Leesburg-resident May Ditnoy, who also owns a catering company with her mother.
The plan, Ditnoy told ARLnow, is to reopen today after being shut down for a week to “upgrade” the menu and make minor layout changes. The restaurant will keep the “Tuna” name for the moment and will serve Thai and Japanese cuisine, similar to the previous menu.
This is Ditnoy’s first restaurant, but she couldn’t pass up the opportunity of a fully built-out kitchen that served a similar cuisine to what her and her mom plan to cook.
“[Building] a brand new restaurant is definitely a lot of investment and money, so this is big for us,” she said. “We are very fortunate to find Tuna Restaurant, though it could be in better condition, we can definitely improve and work with it. The fact that they served Laotian and Japanese cuisine is good too.”
The neighborhood is also a big plus, Ditnoy said. In recent weeks, she’s walked the neighborhood and eaten a number of different places in Cherrydale. Her experiences have convinced her to reopen Tuna.
A new name is “in the works,” but Ditnoy didn’t want to delay opening her first restaurant by waiting on name change paperwork. Both she and her mom are excited those first customers to come in today.
“This is a great spot for us,” Ditnoy said. “All in all, this is going to be a great place for us to start.”
Recent Stories
Arlington County is poised to purchase two additional homes for stormwater management in the Waverly Hills neighborhood. The pair of homes are a few doors down from the first home…
In Ballston’s battle of the beer bars, Crafthouse has emerged as the survivor. World of Beer, in the Ballston Point building at 4300 Wilson Blvd, closed up shop earlier this…
Amazon HQ2 Opening Nears — “The en masse, in-person return of Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2 employees under the company’s new three-day-a-week mandate is unlikely to occur before the opening of the…
Quality built by A&N in the popular Glen Carlin neighborhood bordering two parks
Miller & Smith, a renowned homebuilder and real estate developer in the D.C. area, announces its first Build-to-Rent community, Skyline at Embrey Mill, in Stafford, Virginia.
A total of 24 townhomes are available for rent. These spacious homes include 2,265 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and two half baths. The main floor of each unit is ADA-compliant, making it accessible to people with disabilities. End units have corner windows, allowing more natural light to enter the rooms, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The lower-level recreation room is a great flex space that can be used for a workout room, den, home theater, extra bedroom, playroom and more.
Each townhome also features a two-car garage, adding more convenience to residents’ lives. Additionally, plenty of extra parking makes it easy to invite friends and family over.
Looking for couples counseling?
Grieving a major loss, such as a death or divorce?
Pregnant or postpartum and feeling extra stress?
Switching careers?
Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
Housing Fair
The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers