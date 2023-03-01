Tuna Restaurant in Cherrydale is for sale, just months after opening

Tuna Restaurant in Cherrydale is on the market, one of several Arlington restaurants publicly listed for sale.
The restaurant at 3813 Langston Blvd, serving Laotian and Japanese cuisine, opened in September after taking over the former space of Maneki Neko Express.
First-time restaurant owner Sak Vong expressed to ARLnow at the time high hopes for the revitalization of the Cherrydale neighborhood, which had just seen the closure of the well-regarded Gaijin Ramen Shop across the street.
Vong told ARLnow last week that he is selling because of a “new business opportunity overseas.”
The listing for Tuna on a business brokerage website says it’s bringing in more than $40,000 per month, has positive diner reviews, and has “plenty of room to grow.” The new owners would be able to retain the staff of six, says the listing, which comes with a $195,000 asking price. The restaurant’s lease reportedly runs through September 2025.
Several other Arlington restaurants are currently listed for sale on the brokerage site, though the identities of each have not been revealed. Among them:
- Popular Restaurant & Bar for sale in Arlington — $225,000
“Restaurant & bar for sale on a high traffic road in Arlington VA. This restaurant was established in 2019 built out with all brand new furniture, fixtures and equipment which are all still in pristine condition. Excellent menu consisting of a variety of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, salads as well as an assortment of mouth watering specialty entrees. The highlight of this restaurant is the bar which serves numerous craft beers, wines, large whisky selection, liquor and specialty cocktails.”
- 5 Day Cafe in Prime Location — $89,000
“Prime location restaurant and cafe on a main road in Arlington opened only 5 days a week. Surrounded by office buildings, apartments and retail makes this a great location given the high volume walking traffic during work hours and evenings. This restaurant has been in business since 2016. The current menu consists of soups, salads, sandwiches and much more but can be converted to fit most menus/concepts.”
- Low Rent & Profitable Free Standing Restaurant — $279,000
“Profitable free standing restaurant in Arlington VA located on a heavy traffic road surrounded by residential. This restaurant has been in business since 1998 and has EXTREMELY LOW RENT for this area. The current menu and concept can be converted to almost any type of food or be kept the same. Very big kitchen great for catering and to accommodate large orders. With a rent of $5,700 per month and annual sales around $800,000 this is an excellent money making opportunity. 5 star google reviews.”
- Absentee Owned Franchise Sandwich Shop — $99,000
“Absentee owned national franchise sandwich shop/deli in Arlington. Conveniently located on a heavy traffic road surrounded by office buildings and residential. The menu consists of mostly deli sandwiches but can be converted to fit most menus. Large kitchen with high end equipment. Extremely low rent considering the location. MUST SEE!! Please inquire for more information. Current owner is ready to retire.”
- Fantastic Corner Cafe’ and Market — $145,000
“European café and market. Serving breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and deserts. All types of coffees, lattes, and teas. Pastries and bagels. Sandwiches, soups, and salads. Chips, candy, cigarettes’, and Ice cream, Refreshments, select micro beers, and fine wines. Inside and outside seating. A real must see.”
ARLnow reached out to Rebellion on the Pike, which opened in 2019, given the similarity between it and the “Popular Restaurant & Bar for sale in Arlington” listing. We have not heard back as of publication time.
Recent Stories
The man who tried to force his way into a locked-down middle school last June won’t be charged — but this clemency comes with conditions. Alexander Sentayhu was found guilty…
Arlington County police and medics responded to a near-fatal opioid overdose in the Ballston mall parking garage this afternoon. The initial dispatch went out shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a…
Rosslyn BID and DC Fray are bringing the best social events of the season to you! Ready to dive back into dating? Meet up with local singles today, March 1…
Attend the panel discussion celebrating Women’s History Month with women entrepreneurs on March 8 at the Arlington Central Library.
Spring Soccer Starts Soon!
About AWSL
The Arlington Women’s Soccer League (AWSL) is a voluntary organization in Arlington, VA that provides an opportunity for women to play soccer for recreation, increase their fitness and soccer skills, and enjoy team sports through competitive play. The AWSL is divided into two divisions: Open and Masters.
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++