ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 25, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 11546 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 25, 2023.
- Student says he was threatened with a knife in a middle school bathroom
- Morning Poll: Is Ballston nice?
- Demolition of a pedestrian bridge in Rosslyn is set to begin this weekend
- County Board approves $2.5M to replace aging water main below N. Glebe Road
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 12:00 pm: Tiny Stage: Afternoon on the Plaza
- 12:00 pm: Practicing Mindfulness
- 6:00 pm: Outdoor Yoga with Mind the Mat
- 6:30 pm: Lecture: Thriving in a Hybrid Work Environment – Elevating your Connections
- 7:00 pm: Ranked Choice Voting in June 20 Primary
- 7:00 pm: Paint Your Own Pottery Art Night at Art House 7
☔ Wednesday’s forecast
Light rain. Increasing cloudiness. Mild. High of 66 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:17 am and sunset at 7:55 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Haiku of the Day
Winter’s icy breath
Blankets earth in silent white
Nature’s frozen peace
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
A 96-year-old water main along N. Glebe Road near Ballston is set to be replaced, starting later this year. The pipe segment runs about a third of a mile from…
Whether you’re regularly commuting through a construction area, or just taking your vehicle on a roadtrip a few times per year, alignments are an important — but often overlooked maintenance…
A restaurant called Bluefish Bistro is looking to make a splash on Columbia Pike, but details remain murky. A new eatery going by the seafood-sounding name is opening on the…
Planning for your kids’ college? Discover how effective investment properties or saving plans can be.
Active Arlington Moms:
Are you struggling with pain during and after pregnancy?
Dealing with leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing, jumping, running, or exercise?
Feeling like your core and muscle strength and endurance isn’t quite what it used to be?
Prevent the summer slide! Sign-up your child for summer tutoring with our certified teachers! Content areas include reading, writing, math, science, the Orton-Gillingham reading approach, and executive function coaching! All sessions are in a one-to-one virtual environment in 30 or 50-minute increments. Our certified general and special education teachers pride themselves in designing and delivering multisensory, hands-on instruction to meet the needs of learners.Please visit our website for more information and to schedule your complimentary consultation today!
“Whistle Down the Wind”
The St. Andrew’s Players proudly present “Whistle Down the Wind,” a parable about faith, conviction, and the fragile optimism of youth. The story of three rural children and the wounded stranger they believe to be Jesus, “Whistle Down the Wind”
Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
Housing Fair
The event objective is to provide attendees with information, education, and referrals regarding home buying, home maintenance, health information, and other aspects of housing services. The Housing Fair is a great way to get free and useful information