Morning Poll: Is Ballston nice?

Ballston at twilight (staff photo by Jay Westcott)

This past Friday the social media account had a hot take: Ballston is nice. But also, it’s not.

The reasoning came down to Ballston’s stores and restaurants being predominantly chains (of various sizes) and the neighborhood — home to the densest census tract in the D.C. area — giving off “sterile” vibes.

From Twitter:

The implication here seems to be that Ballston is a contrast from some D.C. neighborhoods which have, for instance, more homegrown restaurants and less of a sense that someone is actively trying to make a once not-so-nice place nice. Of course, those homegrown restaurants that help to give a neighborhood its organic character often don’t last forever.

So what do you think? Is Ballston a nice place without caveats, or is Eat DC onto something?

