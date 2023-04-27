Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Mar-Apr 2023)

This past week saw 41 homes sold in Arlington.
The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $220,000 while the most expensive was $2,874,999.
Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 78 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive homes sold over the past month.
Most expensive homes sold
- 4283 38th Street N — $2,874,999 (6 Beds | 6.5 Baths | 1,978 SQ FT)
- 1630 N Barton Street — $2,800,000 (7 Beds | 7.5 Baths | 5,189 SQ FT)
- 1801 N Herndon Street — $2,787,500 (5 Beds | 5.5 Baths | 6,582 SQ FT)
- 4018 N Stafford Street — $2,699,000 (6 Beds | 6.5 Baths | 6,570 SQ FT)
- 6020 26th Road N — $2,565,186 (6 Beds | 6.5 Baths | 5,675 SQ FT)
Least expensive homes sold
Recent Stories
The lawsuit filed in Arlington County Circuit Court last week against Missing Middle housing comes at a conspicuous time for land-use litigation. Shortly after the County Board approved 2-6 unit…
Explore a diverse range of artistic mediums at the 9th Annual Arlington Festival of the Arts this weekend. More than one hundred local and national artists will present a sparkling…
James “Vell” Rives is entering the race to fill the Arlington School Board seat being vacated by Reid Goldstein. He will be running in the general election in November against…
Statutes of Liberty discusses immigration parole policy and its success if the policy expands.
