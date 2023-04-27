The 9th Annual Arlington Festival of the Arts returns this weekend

Explore a diverse range of artistic mediums at the 9th Annual Arlington Festival of the Arts this weekend.

More than one hundred local and national artists will present a sparkling showcase of original paintings, mixed media, sculptures, one-of-a-kind jewelry, photography, fiber art, and more!

Come explore this Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This free event benefitting the Clarendon Alliance takes place in the heart of the Clarendon district. Come and meet the artists during this weekend event.