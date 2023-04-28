Adoptable Pet of the Week: Baxter and Brady

Say hello to the newest Adoptable Pets of the Week, Baxter and Brady! This duo is one part sweet and one part chill.

Their friends at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington had this to say:

Baxter and Brady are the true definition of best friends! These sweet guys would love to be your close companion, whether that’s chilling out on the sofa, playing in the yard, or being goofballs together. Baxter’s favorite things are: treats, cuddling on the couch, playing outdoors, and chasing around his brother. Brady’s favorite things are: treats, resting in his crate, playing outdoors, and chasing around his brother. His special talents are: Giving the world’s best hugs and kisses! His perfect day would be: A morning of outdoor playtime with his brother Brady! After that he loves to cool off and relax with a frozen peanut butter Kong! Once he’s tired out, he’d like to take a quiet nap with his brother Brady. If Baxter was an ice cream flavor, he would be: Strawberry! He’s soft and shy but full of love! If Brady was an ice cream flavor, he would be: Vanilla! He’s soft, shy, and doesn’t need any extra toppings. Baxter is not so into loud noises and sudden movements. He is shy in the beginning but warms up with time. Once he warms up, he will become your best friend!

Is this furry duo the right fit for you? Read Baxter’s complete profile to learn more and don’t forget to visit the shelter to meet this special duo.

