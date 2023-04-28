The Nose That Knows: A Very Special French Wine Supertasting

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email [email protected]
Are you looking for something fun to do on a rainy Sunday? Isn’t it time we met?
Join us at Arrowine (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington) this Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 p.m. for a Very Special French Wine Supertasting featuring the selections of Edward Addiss and Barbara Selig of Wine Traditions of Falls Church.
Ed and Barbara have been importing French Wines for thirty years, and have a keen eye and “nose” and represent some of the best values in French Wine.
This Sunday, at no cost, you can taste classic examples from France’s renowned wine regions like the Loire Valley, Rhône Valley, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, and more! And they’re all on sale during the event. Tasting discounts are “on”!
We’ll have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order (at least 10% off the regular price) during the event, too! These are exciting wines representing textbook examples of classic styles from prestigious regions. They’ll even be on sale during the tasting, so you can stock up and save!
This event is by reservation ONLY. Attendance is limited to ensure a great experience. All attendees must be 21 and possess a valid picture ID. We will be checking.
This event will be popular. We ask that you email us at [email protected] and let us know you plan to attend. Please include the following information:
- Name
- Email or phone contact information
- Number of people in your group
- When you expect to arrive:
- (a) 1-2 p.m., (b) 2-3 p.m. or (c) 3-4 p.m.
We will confirm all reservations by email.
We look forward to seeing you!
Doug Rosen
Recent Stories
A 29-year-old Arlington man has been charged in the death of a three-month-old girl last fall. Jerard Hargrove is charged with homicide and child abuse after a medical examiner this…
Say hello to the newest Adoptable Pets of the Week, Baxter and Brady! This duo is one part sweet and one part chill. Their friends at the Animal Welfare League…
An Arlington doctor is facing federal charges after a grand jury indicted her for the illicit distribution of opioid pills. Dr. Kirsten Ball is facing nearly a dozen counts of…
Arlington County’s Community Oversight Board and Independent Policing Auditor can now, officially, begin investigating community complaints about police officers. The incremental step took place on Tuesday after the Arlington County…
Active Arlington Moms:
Are you struggling with pain during and after pregnancy?
Dealing with leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing, jumping, running, or exercise?
Feeling like your core and muscle strength and endurance isn’t quite what it used to be?
Prevent the summer slide! Sign-up your child for summer tutoring with our certified teachers! Content areas include reading, writing, math, science, the Orton-Gillingham reading approach, and executive function coaching! All sessions are in a one-to-one virtual environment in 30 or 50-minute increments. Our certified general and special education teachers pride themselves in designing and delivering multisensory, hands-on instruction to meet the needs of learners.Please visit our website for more information and to schedule your complimentary consultation today!
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve
“Whistle Down the Wind”
The St. Andrew’s Players proudly present “Whistle Down the Wind,” a parable about faith, conviction, and the fragile optimism of youth. The story of three rural children and the wounded stranger they believe to be Jesus, “Whistle Down the Wind”