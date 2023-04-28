The Nose That Knows: A Very Special French Wine Supertasting

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email [email protected] arrowine. com.

Are you looking for something fun to do on a rainy Sunday? Isn’t it time we met?

Join us at Arrowine (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington) this Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 p.m. for a Very Special French Wine Supertasting featuring the selections of Edward Addiss and Barbara Selig of Wine Traditions of Falls Church.

Ed and Barbara have been importing French Wines for thirty years, and have a keen eye and “nose” and represent some of the best values in French Wine.

This Sunday, at no cost, you can taste classic examples from France’s renowned wine regions like the Loire Valley, Rhône Valley, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, and more! And they’re all on sale during the event. Tasting discounts are “on”!

We’ll have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order (at least 10% off the regular price) during the event, too! These are exciting wines representing textbook examples of classic styles from prestigious regions. They’ll even be on sale during the tasting, so you can stock up and save!

This event is by reservation ONLY. Attendance is limited to ensure a great experience. All attendees must be 21 and possess a valid picture ID. We will be checking.

This event will be popular. We ask that you email us at [email protected] and let us know you plan to attend. Please include the following information:

Name

Email or phone contact information

Number of people in your group

When you expect to arrive:

(a) 1-2 p.m., (b) 2-3 p.m. or (c) 3-4 p.m.

We will confirm all reservations by email.

We look forward to seeing you!

Doug Rosen