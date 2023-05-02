New Korean-style fried chicken restaurant set to open late next month in Va. Square

A new Korean fried chicken restaurant in Virginia Square hopes to be hot and ready by next month.
A new location of the fried chicken franchise bb.q Chicken is aiming to open in Virginia Square in late May, a restaurant spokesperson confirmed ARLnow. It’s coming to 3503 Fairfax Drive, in the former location of Cosi, which closed three years ago.
The location remains under construction, the spokesperson said. The restaurant is known for its Korean-style fried chicken and has applied for a permit to serve alcohol.
This will be the first bb.q Chicken location in Arlington, though there are currently five others in Northern Virginia including in Falls Church and Centreville. Those are run by different franchise owners than the one coming to Arlington, however. There are more than 130 locations nationwide.
ARLnow first reported bb.q Chicken was crossing the road into Arlington back in January. The original aim was to open in April, but the debut has been pushed back by at least a month.
The Virginia Square location will be run by married couple Lydia and Harrison Om. It’s their first restaurant after running a grocery store in D.C., they told ARLnow earlier this year.
Recent Stories
Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol is stepping down early to take a new job. Cristol has been selected as the first permanent CEO of the Tysons Community Alliance (TCA),…
More Victims of Teen Groper — “As a result of the ongoing investigation, the Special Victims Unit obtained six additional petitions for Assault and Battery for the juvenile suspect. The…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10655 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
In the past, big crowds have converged on Arlington’s Mexican restaurants on Cinco de Mayo and this year will likely be no exception with a number of events going on…
VCO Orthodontics in Arlington, VA is hosting a Military Appreciation Event in our office the week of May 15-19! $1000 OFF BRACES OR INVISALIGN for anyone in the family along with special prizes and giveaways!!!
Come sip some champagne while you get a complimentary smile design with Top Washingtonian Orthodontist, Dr. Crissy Markova. We wanted to share a bit of love back with our Military and Foreign Service families and wholeheartedly thank you for your service. We know it’s hard to get orthodontic care between moves, deployments, and training. We’re giving away electric toothbrushes, custom teeth whitening, Yetis, and lots of other gifts for kids and adults.
Consultations are FREE. Please call us today at 703-774-3070 to schedule an appointment for May 15-19 or book on our website: VCOsmiles.com. Follow us on Insta or Facebook for the Giveaways!
The Brew Shop is excited to announce this week’s Friday night tasting with Chincoteague Island VA’s Black Narrows Brewing will feature Founder and Head Brewer Josh Chapman. Josh will be on site to chat all things beer and Black Narrows from 5-7pm on Friday, 5/5 – including discussing their 2023 Good Food Award winning lager, How Bout it. The tasting is free for all (ages 21+).
The Brew Shop is a local specialty beer and wine store in Arlington’s Courthouse neighborhood located at 2004 Wilson Blvd, and holds free beer / wine tastings every Friday from 5-7pm. For more information visit The Brew Shop’s website or follow on social media @arlbrew.
Drink proud. Love local. Brew well.
Understanding Your Employer Retirement Plan – Traditional vs. Roth
Is your retirement savings approach aligned with today’s tax and market realities? Learn which retirement plan, a traditional plan or Roth IRA, fits your future needs and goals.
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve