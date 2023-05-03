ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 3, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8213 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — May 3, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛅ Thursday’s forecast

Afternoon clouds. Cool. High of 62 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:07 am and sunset at 8:03 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Haiku of the Day

Peaks rising above

Snowcapped kings enduring time

Mountains standing proud

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.