ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 3, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8213 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — May 3, 2023.

  1. Morning Notes
  2. New report details Courthouse brandishing incident, wild chase and exchange of gunfire
  3. Virtual indoor golf complex Par Citi is aiming to tee off soon on Columbia Pike
  4. Public input drives developer to nix drive-thru ATM from Clarendon Wells Fargo redevelopment plans

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛅ Thursday’s forecast

Afternoon clouds. Cool. High of 62 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:07 am and sunset at 8:03 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Haiku of the Day

Peaks rising above
Snowcapped kings enduring time
Mountains standing proud

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

