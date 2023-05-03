ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 3, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8213 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — May 3, 2023.
- Morning Notes
- New report details Courthouse brandishing incident, wild chase and exchange of gunfire
- Virtual indoor golf complex Par Citi is aiming to tee off soon on Columbia Pike
- Public input drives developer to nix drive-thru ATM from Clarendon Wells Fargo redevelopment plans
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Tiny Stage: Evening on the Plaza
- 6:00 pm: Arlington Reads: Gene Luen Yang
- 6:00 pm: Barry’s on the Plaza
- 7:30 pm: Silent Disco at George Mason University Mason Square
⛅ Thursday’s forecast
Afternoon clouds. Cool. High of 62 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:07 am and sunset at 8:03 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Haiku of the Day
Peaks rising above
Snowcapped kings enduring time
Mountains standing proud
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
In response to criticism from residents, citizen commissioners and county staff, a developer has removed a drive-thru ATM from its plans to redevelop the Wells Fargo in Clarendon. One year…
If you’re not already checking out events and announcements on ARLnow, you’re missing out. Community submissions to both the event calendar and the announcement section have ramped up significantly this…
A report from Fairfax County’s top prosecutor recounts the eventful day this past October that led to a wild chase of an armed suspect. The Oct. 6 incident started that…
