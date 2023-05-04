Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Apr-May 2023)

This past week saw 57 homes sold in Arlington.
The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $220,000 while the most expensive was $1,920,000.
Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 118 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold over the past month.
Most expensive condos sold
- 1881 N Nash Street #1603 — $1,635,000 (2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,803 SQ FT)
- 1781 N Pierce Street #502 — $1,580,000 (2 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,953 SQ FT)
- 1881 N Nash Street #1701 — $1,375,000 (2 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,754 SQ FT)
- 1418 N Rhodes Street #123 — $1,075,000 (3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,927 SQ FT)
- 1411 Key Boulevard #209 — $1,065,000 (3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,493 SQ FT)
Least expensive condos sold
Recent Stories
An Arlington police officer went above and beyond the call of duty earlier today, after a crash involving a food delivery driver. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the…
This Sunday, May 7, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the Fairlington Farmers Market opens for its summer season with a full array of locally grown farm fruits and vegetables, spring bedding…
Three years after opening its doors in Ballston in the middle of a global pandemic, VIDA Fitness is holding a grand opening this Saturday. “It sounds odd, off the cuff,…
Legal Insider discusses types of federal employee investigations and the investigation process.
Are you struggling to cope with anxiety, depression, or other mental health concerns? Have you been feeling overwhelmed or stuck in your life? If so, psychotherapy may be the right choice for you.
At our practice, we offer individualized and compassionate psychotherapy services to help you improve your mental health and overall well-being. Our team of licensed and experienced therapists is dedicated to providing you with the highest quality care in a safe and supportive environment.
We offer a 15-minute free consultation to help you determine if psychotherapy is right for you. During this consultation, you’ll have the opportunity to speak with one of our therapists and ask any questions you may have. We’ll also discuss our approach to therapy and how we can work together to achieve your goals.
Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or any other mental health concerns, our therapists will work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets your unique needs. We use evidence-based practices and a variety of therapeutic modalities to help you overcome challenges and achieve your goals.
Sleep for Mom, A Free Wellness Webinar
Friday, May 19 at Noon EST.
Are you a new mom looking for real rest? Join us as we chat sleep & all things postpartum. Learn the simple tools & strategies specialists use: mindfulness, yoga (Sultana is a certified yoga instructor) & other holistic approaches, plus over-the-counter remedies. And we’ll take your questions!
Hosted by Sultana Karim, LPC and Sarah Moore, LPC, local moms, licensed professional counselors and perinatal/postpartum specialists.
Understanding Your Employer Retirement Plan – Traditional vs. Roth
Is your retirement savings approach aligned with today’s tax and market realities? Learn which retirement plan, a traditional plan or Roth IRA, fits your future needs and goals.
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve