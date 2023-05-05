Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cupid

Cupid, an adorable 2-year-old cat is the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Her friends at Animal Welfare League of Arlington had this to say about her:
Meet Cupid, the lovable 2-year-old cat with a heart of gold and a purrfectly adorable appearance. Cupid is a white and tabby feline with an affectionate personality that’s sure to make you fall head over heels.
This little kitty is as sweet as the arrows from Cupid’s bow, and she’s always looking for someone to share her love with. Whether she’s snuggling up in your lap or playing with her toys, Cupid will steal your heart in no time.
Don’t let her innocent appearance fool you — Cupid is a skilled hunter who will shoot straight for your heartstrings.
So if you’re looking for a little love in your life, look no further than Cupid the cat. With her adorable face and playful personality, she’s sure to be the arrow that hits you right in the feels. Come meet her today and fall in love with this purrfect little matchmaker!
Is Cupid a match for you? Read her entire profile to set up a virtual meet and greet. Her adoption fees are only $25 during the Empty The Shelters event!
