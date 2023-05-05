Listing of the Day: 1622 N. Rhodes Street

Address: 1622 N. Rhodes Street

Neighborhood: Rosslyn

Type: 3 BR+den, 2 (+1 half) BA townhouse — 2,590 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,449,000

Open House: Saturday, May 6 from 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 12-2 p.m.

Noteworthy: A 3 BR+den, 2.5 BA townhome with designer finishes in a prime location.

A beautifully appointed home offering unmatched finishes that burst with soul and inspiration in a prime Rosslyn/Courthouse location, with 3BR+den, an owner’s suite that encompasses the entire third level, large private balcony, and a two-car garage.

What makes this home exceptional? The owners spared no expense investing $250,000 into the property including Architect Series full wood Pella windows, beautiful reclaimed wood carpentry (floors, cabinetry, doors), designer finishes from Sonoma Forge, Schoolhouse Electric, Restoration Hardware, and the ShadeStore, newer furnaces (2020), and numerous other updates provided in detail in the MLS documents section (available to your agent) and printed at the property.

You’ll fall in love with special touches like hand-planed Southern Yellow Pine flooring reclaimed from church pews, a custom built black walnut armoire, and primary bedroom window shades made of a custom built mosaic of cross sections of sap-saturated beams of pine suspended in glass. Other highlights include Viking appliances, two-zone HVAC, cork floors in the lower level den (great for a home gym), and ample storage. The east-facing orientation allows sun to pour through the many oversized windows and offers open views on upper floors. Additional guest parking spaces are available in the community.

What makes this location exceptional? Walkscore = 93! Blocks to Rosslyn and Courthouse Metro stations. Endless dining, retail, and fitness options within a few blocks include Barley Mac, Sfoglina, Open Road, Salt, Tupelo Honey, Orange Theory, Core Power Yoga, Bash Boxing, and more. Stroll to Georgetown via the Key Bridge, jog to the Washington Monument or along the canal via the Mt Vernon Trail, and walk to Whole Foods!

Rhodes Park is directly across the street and multiple others, including popular Rocky Run Park, are a short walk. Easy access to multiple trails, all major Northern Virginia roadways, National Airport, National Landing (Amazon), Pentagon, Tysons, and more! Rosslyn is an employment hub boasting Nestle/Gerber HQ, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, and more major employers.

Listed by:

Eli Tucker — Eli Residential Group of RLAH @properties

[email protected]

(703) 539-2529