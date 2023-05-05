The Nose That Knows: Three Table Super Tasting

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email [email protected]
Are you looking for something fun to do on Sunday? Isn’t it time we met?
Join us at Arrowine (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington) this Sunday, May 7 from 1–4 p.m. so you don’t miss a Special Three Table Super Tasting with wines from the Lux Wines portfolio!
At this Arrowine Sunday Super Tasting event, you’ll be able to taste prestigious Italian and American wines, including Barolo, Brunello, and even Amarone della Valpolicella, hand-picked from the portfolio of the Gallo Family’s Lux Wines group.
The tasting list for this special event includes Jermann from Friuli, Pieropan from Veneto, Tornatore from Sicily, Argiano from Tuscany (including their famous Brunello di Montalcino and Solengo Super Tuscan), Renato Ratti from Piedmont (including their famous Barolo “Marcenasco”), Jayson by Pahlmayer from California, Allegini from Valpolicella (including their famous Amarone), Brancaia from Tuscany (including the highly-rated “Itatraia” Super Tuscan), and more.
There is no charge for this tasting event and tasting discounts are “on”! Every wine you taste will be ON SALE during the event, at least 10% off the regular price. We’ll have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order during the event, too!
This event is by reservation ONLY. Attendance is limited to ensure a great experience. All attendees must be 21 and possess a valid picture ID.
This event will be popular. Please e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know you plan to attend. Please include the following information:
- Name
- Email and phone contact information
- Number of people in your group
- When you expect to arrive:
- (a) 1-2 p.m., (b) 2-3 p.m., or (c) 3-4 p.m.
We will confirm all reservations by e-mail. If attending, we will add you to our e-mail list that announces special events and sales.
We look forward to seeing you!
Doug Rosen
