Princess to speak at special Netherlands Carillon concert Wednesday

The Dutch ambassador, ballet dancers, a pair of expert bell ringers, and a princess.
All are among those set to be on hand for a special concert at the Netherlands Carillon near Rosslyn tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. The “one-of-a-kind event that celebrates friendship and freedom” is set to take place from 4-6 p.m.
“The second annual Freedom Concert is organized by the National Park Service and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in recognition of the Netherlands’ Liberation Day (May 5),” the Dutch embassy said in a press release. “Princess Margriet will deliver a keynote speech on the importance of celebrating freedom. The event also features carillonneurs Edward Nassor (United States) and Rosemarie Seuntiëns (the Netherlands) and a special performance by the Washington School of Ballet.”
The Netherlands Carillon, which wrapped up a two-year restoration project in 2021, features 53 bells and “serves as a reminder of the strong bond between the United States and the Netherlands,” the embassy notes. It was a gift from the Dutch people after World War II.
Princess Margriet, born in exile in Canada in 1943, counts President Franklin D. Roosevelt as a godparent.
More on the free concert, below, from another embassy press release.
The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the George Washington Memorial Parkway of the National Park Service present the 2nd annual Freedom Concert at 4 p.m. May 10 at the Netherlands Carillon.
The Netherlands Carillon is a 127-foot-tall musical monument and a symbol of peace and freedom. It was presented to President Truman in 1952 by Queen Juliana as a gift from the Dutch people to the American people as token of gratitude for their help during and after World War II.
The Freedom Concert is held in recognition of the Netherlands’ Liberation Day which is celebrated on May 5.
Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands, the featured guest speaker, will give remarks on the importance of celebrating freedom. Her Royal Highness was born in 1943 in Canada during World War II. The Royal Family returned to the Netherlands once it was liberated by Allied Forces in 1945.
Carillonneurs Edward Nassor of the United States and Rosemarie Seuntiëns from the Netherlands will play a selection of modern and classical music, and students from the Washington School of Ballet will perform a dance choreographed by Mimmo Miccolis specifically for the concert.
At the event, the media will have the opportunity to interview Dutch Ambassador André Haspels, Christine Smith, Deputy Superintendent of the National Park Service – George Washington Memorial Parkway, and the carillonneurs and dancers from the Washington School of Ballet.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 7304 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Two years after indicating interest in redeveloping its property in the Glebewood neighborhood, Sunrise Senior Living is almost done with early-stage procedural hurdles. Meanwhile, the way the process has unfolded…
Police are looking for a man who stuck a phone under a woman’s dress as she rode an escalator in Pentagon City. The incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday…
Mandy and Joe Neuman founded Sloppy Mama’s BBQ in the summer of 2014. The couple catered their own wedding several years before, a proper pig picking, in the style of…
Washington, D.C., May 10, 2023-The Washington, D.C.-based creative agency Dorst MediaWorks, known for its video production and social-media marketing, has opened a office in West Africa, according to Creative Director Steve Dorst.
“The result is we will be able to provide more cost-effective, local services to our international development, humanitarian, and private-sector clients,” said Dorst.
Dorst made his first documentary in Africa in 2006 (“Volcanic Sprint” in Cameroon) and says he “jumps” at opportunities to work on the continent. (Watch: “Dorst MediaWorks in Africa”: https://vimeo.com/showcase/5692056)
The initiative started with a friendship. “Last year, I was on a shoot in Benin,” said Dorst. “My counterpart was local producer Teddy Attila. I was impressed at his charisma and commitment to craft. We hit it off exceptionally well.”
CALLING ALL ARTISTS!
We are looking forward to a creative, fun, and safe summer at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington! Campers will go on an artistic journey and explore the visual arts through exciting projects in 2D and 3D media while learning about new and different artistic techniques and contemporary artists working in the world today!
MoCA’s camps will be offered either at MoCA Arlington or Marymount University’s main campus. Campers at MoCA may even get the chance to tour the museum’s galleries and create works inspired by what they see. Campers at Marymount University will get to create art in the collegiate fine art and ceramic studios.
Marvelous European Masters – National Chamber Ensemble
The NCE 2022-23 season concludes with a concert of masterworks by the great European composers. The featured work will be the sublime Piano Quintet in A Major by Antonin Dvorak, a composition which features a string quartet paired with a
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Tuesday, May 16 from 5:30PM-7:00PM.
Handling a lifetime’s worth of possessions when contemplating a move can be daunting. Every great endeavor