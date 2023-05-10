ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 10, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 7304 times… so far.
- Park next to Amazon HQ2 set to get a new farmers market
- Morning Notes
- ACPD: Man stuck phone under woman’s dress on mall escalator
- Cherrydale icon Essy’s Carriage House is being sold, but unclear to whom
- 12:00 pm: Beyond Bullet Points
- 4:30 pm: Bike to Work Day – Safety Checks & Sign Ups
- 6:30 pm: No Place Like Home
- 7:15 pm: Arlington Baseball
Overcast. Warm. High of 83 and low of 58. Sunrise at 5:59 am and sunset at 8:10 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.”
– Winston Churchill
Two years after indicating interest in redeveloping its property in the Glebewood neighborhood, Sunrise Senior Living is almost done with early-stage procedural hurdles. Meanwhile, the way the process has unfolded…
Police are looking for a man who stuck a phone under a woman’s dress as she rode an escalator in Pentagon City. The incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday…
Mandy and Joe Neuman founded Sloppy Mama’s BBQ in the summer of 2014. The couple catered their own wedding several years before, a proper pig picking, in the style of…
With early and caucus voting underway, some candidates for local office are getting boosts from prominent Arlington Democrats. Arlington is a Democratic stronghold for state and national politics. On the…
