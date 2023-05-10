Sloppy Mama’s BBQ — your home for all things BBQ in Arlington

Mandy and Joe Neuman founded Sloppy Mama’s BBQ in the summer of 2014.

The couple catered their own wedding several years before, a proper pig picking, in the style of the pig pickings from years spent in Southern Virginia. From the catered wedding, family and friends starting asking for pig roasts of their own. They bought a food truck and set out with one goal in mind… making people happy. Fast forward 9 years and Arlington has become the perfect home!

Bring a crew by and enjoy a big ol’ platter of delicious smoked meats served family style to share or swing by for a delicious sandwich and some sides.

Having a group at the house or need some office catering? Check out our catering menu and offerings!

Enjoy daily lunch specials Wednesday-Friday, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with daily dine in lunch specials that includes a rotating sandwich, side and drink for $10 or join us for Power Hours every day from 2-4 p.m. for half price apps and $1 PBRs.

Sloppy Mama’s BBQ is proud to live and serve the Arlington Community. Join us for community night almost every Wednesday night where a portion of the sales are donated back to the community they serve.

We look forward to seeing your smiling faces soon, give a follow @sloppymamas or head to www.sloppymamas.com and sign up for our newsletter.

Sloppy Mama’s BBQ is your home for all things BBQ in Arlington.