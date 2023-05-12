More
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tego

Are you searching for a sweet furry companion to add to your family? Meet Tego, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

His friends at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington had this to say:

Meet Tego, the most gentle and shy guy you’ll ever come across! This little guy is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is looking for his forever home. Tego did come in with Ivy as well and can go home together, but are not a bonded pair.

Tego is a ball of energy and loves to play fetch, go on long walks, and cuddle up with his favorite humans. He is great with other dogs, and he loves to slowly make friends. Tego is also very smart and already knows a few commands when you have yummy treats to offer.

Despite his love for playtime, Tego also knows how to relax and enjoy time outdoors. He has a sweet and gentle nature that will melt your heart, and he is always up for a good outdoor session

Has Tego found his forever home with you? Read his entire profile to learn more and how to arrange a virtual meet up!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!

