Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tego

Are you searching for a sweet furry companion to add to your family? Meet Tego, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
His friends at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington had this to say:
Meet Tego, the most gentle and shy guy you’ll ever come across! This little guy is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is looking for his forever home. Tego did come in with Ivy as well and can go home together, but are not a bonded pair.
Tego is a ball of energy and loves to play fetch, go on long walks, and cuddle up with his favorite humans. He is great with other dogs, and he loves to slowly make friends. Tego is also very smart and already knows a few commands when you have yummy treats to offer.
Despite his love for playtime, Tego also knows how to relax and enjoy time outdoors. He has a sweet and gentle nature that will melt your heart, and he is always up for a good outdoor session
Has Tego found his forever home with you? Read his entire profile to learn more and how to arrange a virtual meet up!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with a 2-3 paragraph bio and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos of your pet. Please don’t send vertical photos — they don’t fit in our photo gallery!
Recent Stories
A nonprofit with ties to Arlington is offering free outdoor hiking and camping adventures for D.C.-area teens and tweens grieving the loss of a loved one. Hope for Grieving Families…
Currently, in Arlington County, a podcasting studio would need to go through a county permitting process to inhabit an office building. But that is likely changing. A proposal to allow…
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Arlington County is gearing up to raze a three-story office building on Columbia Pike this summer and turn it into a parking lot. To get started,…
Arlington Public Schools has hired a well-liked high school principal from Alexandria. APS announced four new principal appointments last night, after their approval by the Arlington School Board. Among them:…
Washington, D.C., May 10, 2023-The Washington, D.C.-based creative agency Dorst MediaWorks, known for its video production and social-media marketing, has opened a office in West Africa, according to Creative Director Steve Dorst.
“The result is we will be able to provide more cost-effective, local services to our international development, humanitarian, and private-sector clients,” said Dorst.
Dorst made his first documentary in Africa in 2006 (“Volcanic Sprint” in Cameroon) and says he “jumps” at opportunities to work on the continent. (Watch: “Dorst MediaWorks in Africa”: https://vimeo.com/showcase/5692056)
The initiative started with a friendship. “Last year, I was on a shoot in Benin,” said Dorst. “My counterpart was local producer Teddy Attila. I was impressed at his charisma and commitment to craft. We hit it off exceptionally well.”
CALLING ALL ARTISTS!
We are looking forward to a creative, fun, and safe summer at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington! Campers will go on an artistic journey and explore the visual arts through exciting projects in 2D and 3D media while learning about new and different artistic techniques and contemporary artists working in the world today!
MoCA’s camps will be offered either at MoCA Arlington or Marymount University’s main campus. Campers at MoCA may even get the chance to tour the museum’s galleries and create works inspired by what they see. Campers at Marymount University will get to create art in the collegiate fine art and ceramic studios.
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on May 22 at 5:30pm for part two in our first-time
Marvelous European Masters – National Chamber Ensemble
The NCE 2022-23 season concludes with a concert of masterworks by the great European composers. The featured work will be the sublime Piano Quintet in A Major by Antonin Dvorak, a composition which features a string quartet paired with a