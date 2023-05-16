Celebrate springtime at Loudoun Farm Tour

The Loudoun County Spring Farm Tour returns this weekend, May 20-21, and you’re invited to enjoy a self-guided, family-friendly weekend on the farm.

This year’s tour features over 40 locations that offer everything from vegetables to alpacas, and vineyards to farmers markets. We are excited to announce that this year, two Farm Tour participants will win a VIP Western Loudoun Experience prize pack!

Each prize includes a one-night stay in Western Loudoun, dinner, wine tastings, tours, and more! No purchase is necessary to be eligible for this amazing experience.

All locations provide an educational component for visitors and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

For details please visit LoudounFarmTour.com.