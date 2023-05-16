Morning Poll: Who has the best bagels in Arlington?

Yes, it was part of a big chain, and yes, it might not top many “best of” lists, but the closing of Bruegger’s Bagels in Ballston last month took another Arlington establishment that made bagels fresh and in-house off the board.

One within walking distance of the ARLnow offices, at that.

The closure also got us thinking: which local spot has the best bagels?

Clearly bagel loyalties run deep, and with hot competition now just over the Arlington border — the Call Your Mother trailer at the Chesterbrook Shopping Center in McLean had a large line on Mother’s Day this past weekend — it’s time to do a heat check on Arlington’s local spots.

Which of the following places has your undying bagel love? Feel free to let us know in the comments if we’ve missed an option.

Photo by Ryan DaRin on Unsplash