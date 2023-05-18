Home buying seminar: Make the most of your home search!

Are you looking to stop renting and start investing in your financial freedom through homeownership? Expert help is the key.
The Keri Shull Team, the top-producing real estate team in the D.C. metro area, is hosting a seminar to help aspiring buyers understand the competitive DMV real estate market and enhance their home search.
Join us on Saturday, May 20th, at 10:30 a.m. for this FREE first-time home buyer seminar. Attendees will enjoy a breakfast and will receive $1,000 credit toward a down payment or breaking a lease, and a 12-month home buy-back guarantee.
Bridget Mendes, a skilled realtor with the Keri Shull Team, has created this comprehensive class based on lessons learned through hundreds of real estate transactions. Don’t miss out on exclusive information you won’t find anywhere online.
Topics covered include:
- How to avoid double-paying rent and a mortgage
- How to craft a winning offer in a highly competitive market
- The secret to finding off-market properties
- What to expect financially and financing program options
- The 4 C’s of real estate
- And much more!
We look forward to seeing you for this FREE event at our office located at 1600 Wilson Blvd, 1st Fl. Parking is available under the building.
