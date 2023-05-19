Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (Apr-May 2023)

This past week saw 59 homes sold in Arlington.
The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $60,000 while the most expensive was $2,800,000.
Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 236 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the smallest and largest homes sold over the past month.
Largest homes sold
- 5608 33rd Street N — $2,800,000 (7 Beds | 7.5 Baths | 7,470 SQ FT
- 5040 36th Street N — $2,525,000 (5 Beds | 5.5 Baths | 7,429 SQ FT)
- 3401 N Peary Street — $3,250,000 (6 Beds | Baths | 7,084 SQ FT)
Smallest homes sold
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
