Obituary: Dr. John L. Crowder Jr. (1936-2023)

Dr. John L. Crowder Jr. (Age 87)

Memorial service info

Dr. John L. Crowder Jr., 86, of Roanoke, Va. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Virginia Crowder, and brother, J. Robert “Bob” Crowder.

He was a native of South Hill, Va. and retired as an educator after 35 years of service as a teacher, coach and administrator. John graduated from Randolph Macon College and served his doctorate from George Washington University. He was a lifelong member of The United Methodist Church and was a local member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Wanda Lee Crowder; two daughters and sons-in-law, Virginia and Scott McLaughlin of Palmyra, Va. and Catherine and John Patrick of Palmyra, Va.; and step-daughter, Kim Perley and husband, Gregg; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanene Turney and husband, Ed (deceased), of Ocean City, Md., and Lucy Williams and husband, Donald, of South Hill, Va.; sister-in-law, Kathy Crowder of Colonial Heights, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Oakey’s South Chapel with Pastor John Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 2922 Corbieshaw Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Oakeys.com.

Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – South Chapel, Roanoke, VA (540) 989-3131.

Submitted by Oakey’s Funeral Service