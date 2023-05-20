Obituary: Dr. John L. Crowder Jr. (1936-2023)

Dr. John L. Crowder Jr. (Age 87)
Memorial service info
Dr. John L. Crowder Jr., 86, of Roanoke, Va. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Virginia Crowder, and brother, J. Robert “Bob” Crowder.
He was a native of South Hill, Va. and retired as an educator after 35 years of service as a teacher, coach and administrator. John graduated from Randolph Macon College and served his doctorate from George Washington University. He was a lifelong member of The United Methodist Church and was a local member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda Lee Crowder; two daughters and sons-in-law, Virginia and Scott McLaughlin of Palmyra, Va. and Catherine and John Patrick of Palmyra, Va.; and step-daughter, Kim Perley and husband, Gregg; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanene Turney and husband, Ed (deceased), of Ocean City, Md., and Lucy Williams and husband, Donald, of South Hill, Va.; sister-in-law, Kathy Crowder of Colonial Heights, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Oakey’s South Chapel with Pastor John Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 2922 Corbieshaw Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Oakeys.com.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – South Chapel, Roanoke, VA (540) 989-3131.
Submitted by Oakey’s Funeral Service
Recent Stories
In loving memory of Marjorie “Midge” Ann Moreau , who passed away in 2023 at the age of 76.
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 4850 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
This past week saw 59 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $60,000 while the most expensive was…
A portion of S. Walter Reed Drive is closed due to a gas line rupture.
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Arlington you heard us correctly! For the month of May. We will charge only $15 per tire for installation on ALL Tire Brands!!! Call or Text 703-524-7622 to get your tires today. Mention ad to get the discount. Also please price check us with other shops. We will beat their prices!!! So Call or Text Now 703-524-7622.
La Staffa Wine Dinner
Join our La Staffa wine dinner as we explore the wonderful white wines of Le Marche region in Italy. We will be hosting Riccardo Baldi the winemaker from Italy & John Grimsley of Le Storie Wine.
This will be a
From Discovery to Done with Divorce
From Discovery to Done with Divorce® workshop supports those who are in the early stages of divorce or pre-planning.
This in-person workshop will cover the ins and outs of where and how to get started when you are going through