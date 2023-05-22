Morning Poll: Are you traveling and taking time off for Memorial Day this year?

When we asked last year, just 25% of poll respondents said they were heading out of town for Memorial Day.

That compares to 35% who said they were traveling for Memorial Day in 2013.

With the holiday weekend coming up, and with Covid even less of a factor this year, we wanted to see if the 2023 travel figures would be substantially different than 2022.

At the same time, we were interested to know just how long your Memorial Day trips would be — short jaunts that require no additional weekday time off other than the long weekend, or longer voyages.