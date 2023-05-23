Morning Notes

Pentagon Explosion Hoax — “A purportedly AI-generated photo of a fake explosion at the Pentagon spread rapidly on social media on Monday – prompting mass confusion among users and a brief selloff in the US stock market. The fake photo, which showed smoke billowing outside the Pentagon, was shared by Russian state media outlet and other accounts alongside claims that an explosion has occurred at the complex. ” [Twitter, New York Post, Vice]
County Comms Questioned — “Despite community concerns that the Arlington government leadership – elected and appointed – is increasingly disconnected from the community it theoretically serves, those very leaders contend there have been marked improvements in the breadth and depth of communication with residents in recent years. ‘We have spent a lot of time coming up with ways . . . [of] expanding our tools,’ County Manager Mark Schwartz said in a May 16 briefing of County Board members.” [Gazette Leader]
Arlington Startup Acquired — “Fifth Third, the ninth-largest U.S.-based consumer bank, has acquired Arlington financial technology firm Rize Money Inc. The Virginia-based embedded payments platform company provides payment infrastructure and risk management capabilities to other fintech and technology companies.” [Washington Business Journal]
Treatment Open Houses — “DHS is pleased to announce a new partnership with National Capital Treatment & Recovery that creates new Substance Use Treatment Services for Arlington adolescents. Join the virtual open house to learn about the program, how to make referrals, eligibility considerations and more.” [Arlington County]
Marymount Holds Graduation — “Like the 8 billion others they share the globe with, those who entered Marymount University as freshmen in the fall of 2019 had no idea the world around them in six short months would never be the same. Yet those students, and the others who also comprise the Marymount Class of 2023, represent a resilient group uniquely prepared to meet an ever-changing world.” [Gazette Leader]
Miyares Applauds Bowser Plan — “Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today expressed support for Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s new proposals to help D.C. start to address the City’s violent crime problem, joining The Washington Post Editorial Board in applauding the solutions… Following the brutal murder of a Virginia resident in Washington D.C., Attorney General Miyares sent a letter on April 6th to D.C. leadership asking them to address their crime crisis.” [Office of the Attorney General]
Whiskey Lottery Goes Awry — “A state-run lottery to give Virginians first dibs on pricey whiskeys suffered from what was likely a human-induced flaw that wildly skewed the results, allowing several lucky entrants to win multiple times. Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Board officials, in an interview and a statement on Monday, acknowledged the ‘statistically abnormal’ results, after several bourbon aficionados had flagged the irregularities following last month’s drawing.” [Washington Post]
It’s Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 10 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 3 to 8 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A pair of remarkably similar incidents has landed two Arlington men in jail. The incidents occurred within an hour of one another early Sunday morning. In each, a drunk man…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10113 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Local and state officials gathered today to celebrate the grand opening of a place where people can go if they are experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The newly renovated Crisis…
The plunger. It’s a dirty topic that no one talks about, but we all have to deal with it. We’ve all had the same experience; we plunge the toilet and…
Are you seeking a confidential space where you can explore your emotions, overcome challenges, and find inner peace? Look no further than our dedicated psychotherapy service! We understand that life can be overwhelming at times, and we’re here to support you every step of the way.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, our passion lies in helping individuals like you navigate life’s complexities and find the strength to thrive. Our skilled and compassionate therapist is committed to creating a warm, non-judgmental environment where you can express your thoughts and feelings openly. With our personalized approach, we tailor each session to address your unique needs and empower you to overcome obstacles.
Through evidence-based techniques and a deep understanding of the human mind, our therapist will guide you on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Whether you’re dealing with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or simply seeking personal growth, we’re here to provide guidance and practical tools for lasting change.
Your mental well-being is our top priority, and we take pride in fostering a strong therapeutic alliance built on trust and respect. We believe that everyone has the potential to lead a fulfilling life, and we’re here to help you tap into your inner strength and resilience.
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,
26th Annual Memorial Day Program at the Military Women’s Memorial
Join us on May 29 for the Military Women’s Memorial 26th Annual Memorial Day program. This observance is one of the major Memorial Day events in the National Capital Region. Free and open to the public, the event includes formal