Morning Notes

Pentagon Explosion Hoax — “A purportedly AI-generated photo of a fake explosion at the Pentagon spread rapidly on social media on Monday – prompting mass confusion among users and a brief selloff in the US stock market. The fake photo, which showed smoke billowing outside the Pentagon, was shared by Russian state media outlet and other accounts alongside claims that an explosion has occurred at the complex. ” [Twitter, New York Post, Vice]

County Comms Questioned — “Despite community concerns that the Arlington government leadership – elected and appointed – is increasingly disconnected from the community it theoretically serves, those very leaders contend there have been marked improvements in the breadth and depth of communication with residents in recent years. ‘We have spent a lot of time coming up with ways . . . [of] expanding our tools,’ County Manager Mark Schwartz said in a May 16 briefing of County Board members.” [Gazette Leader]

Arlington Startup Acquired — “Fifth Third, the ninth-largest U.S.-based consumer bank, has acquired Arlington financial technology firm Rize Money Inc. The Virginia-based embedded payments platform company provides payment infrastructure and risk management capabilities to other fintech and technology companies.” [Washington Business Journal]

Treatment Open Houses — “DHS is pleased to announce a new partnership with National Capital Treatment & Recovery that creates new Substance Use Treatment Services for Arlington adolescents. Join the virtual open house to learn about the program, how to make referrals, eligibility considerations and more.” [Arlington County]

Marymount Holds Graduation — “Like the 8 billion others they share the globe with, those who entered Marymount University as freshmen in the fall of 2019 had no idea the world around them in six short months would never be the same. Yet those students, and the others who also comprise the Marymount Class of 2023, represent a resilient group uniquely prepared to meet an ever-changing world.” [Gazette Leader]

Miyares Applauds Bowser Plan — “Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today expressed support for Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s new proposals to help D.C. start to address the City’s violent crime problem, joining The Washington Post Editorial Board in applauding the solutions… Following the brutal murder of a Virginia resident in Washington D.C., Attorney General Miyares sent a letter on April 6th to D.C. leadership asking them to address their crime crisis.” [Office of the Attorney General]

Whiskey Lottery Goes Awry — “A state-run lottery to give Virginians first dibs on pricey whiskeys suffered from what was likely a human-induced flaw that wildly skewed the results, allowing several lucky entrants to win multiple times. Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Board officials, in an interview and a statement on Monday, acknowledged the ‘statistically abnormal’ results, after several bourbon aficionados had flagged the irregularities following last month’s drawing.” [Washington Post]

It’s Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 10 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 3 to 8 mph. [Weather.gov]