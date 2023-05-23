NOW: Police searching for suspect who fled traffic stop in N. Arlington neighborhood

Arlington County police are searching for a man who fled a traffic stop on foot and might be wanted.

The incident is happening near the intersection of N. Glebe Road and Williamsburg Blvd, in the Old Glebe neighborhood.

Initial reports suggest that around 10 p.m., an officer tried to pull over a vehicle associated with someone who is wanted out of Maryland, but the vehicle was driven down the driveway of a home at the intersection and at least one person ran off.

Numerous ACPD units are now on scene, looking for the suspect. One or two others who were in the car are reportedly in police custody.