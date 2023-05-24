Arlington’s spraygrounds to open for the season this Memorial Day weekend

Sprayground season has finally arrived in Arlington.

Families will be able to put the county’s spraygrounds to use starting this Friday — the beginning of Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start to consistent summer weather.

These outdoor spaces, where children can play for free in water during hot summer months, are located throughout the county:

Spraygrounds Drew Park at 3514 22nd Street S. in Green Valley

Hayes Park at 1516 N. Lincoln Street in Virginia Square

Lyon Village Park at 1800 N. Highland Street in Lyon Village

Virginia Highlands Park at 1600 S. Hayes Street in Pentagon City Interactive Water Features Penrose Square at 2597 Columbia Pike in Penrose

Mosaic Park at 544 N. Pollard Street in Ballston

“Spraygrounds at Drew Park, Hayes Park, Lyon Village Park and Virginia Highlands Park will be open on Friday, May 26,” Dept. of Parks and Recreation Jerry Solomon told ARLnow. “Spraygrounds at Mosaic and Penrose Parks will be undergoing some final system adjustments and open on Saturday, May 27.”

Weekly hours vary by location and are listed online.

Although the parks are open to everyone, the parks department requires appropriate swimwear and adult supervision, as no life guards will be present.

The spraygrounds are scheduled to remain open through Labor Day weekend.