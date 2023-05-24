ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 24, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8436 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — May 24, 2023.
- Arlington drops in ‘ParkScore’ rankings
- Morning Notes
- Rolling Thunder will rumble back into Arlington this weekend
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 6:30 pm: University of Tsukuba Information Session
- 8:00 pm: Arlington Live Band Karaoke Contest at B Live
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The unexamined life is not worth living.”
– Socrates
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
Sprayground season has finally arrived in Arlington. Families will be able to put the county’s spraygrounds to use starting this Friday — the beginning of Memorial Day weekend and the…
On Aug. 12, 2022, Arlington police officers were among the first to respond to the devastating crash and fire at Ireland’s Four Courts. Three ACPD personnel — Officer Whisner, Corporal…
The long history of Arlingtonians competing on “America’s Favorite Quiz Show™” continues. Alice Ciciora — a political scientist and researcher who lives in Arlington after moving here from Berkeley, California…
This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development. By Alex Held Relocating a small business to a new space is a significant undertaking that presents many challenges….
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
