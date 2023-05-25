20th Annual Green Community Tour returning June 4!

Join us Sunday, June 4 from 1-4 p.m. for the 20th annual Green Community Celebration & Tour: Homes, Gardens & More!

This is your chance to learn from your Arlington neighbors on greening your home and garden.

Arlington County’s Office of Sustainability and Environmental Management is proud to partner again with Arlington Public Libraries, EcoAction Arlington and Virginia Cooperative Extension to sponsor this event.

Visit the homes and gardens of homeowners as they showcase their green homes, renovations, and watershed-friendly gardens during the Green Community Tour. Choose as many sites to visit as you’d like, in any order. The tours are self-guided and available between 1-4 p.m.

Plus, come to Shirlington Library Plaza for a showcase of electric vehicles, demos, and learn more about local programs to encourage energy efficiency, solar, native plants, wildlife habitat, and more!

Register here (FREE) for addresses to all homes and gardens on the tour!

Location: Shirlington Library Plaza at 4200 Campbell Avenue, and homes, gardens, and community spaces throughout Arlington.

For questions about this event, please email [email protected].

Parking/Transit Options: Shirlington garage offers free parking for up to 4 hours, as well as free all-day street parking. Check here for public transit and biking options.

COVID-19 Safety: Participants entering homes on the tour are asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Masks are optional at the Celebration taking place at Shirlington Branch Library. Stay home if you are feeling sick and/or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.