ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 25, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 9228 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — May 25, 2023.
- Arlington ranks as 10th priciest rental market in U.S.
- Morning Notes
- Arlington man arrested after attacking employees at hospital
- Turkeys are trotting triumphantly around town thanks to return of wildlife habitat, says local biologist
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Tune Up at the Parklets
- 5:00 pm: Free Sierra Nevada Beer Tasting at The Brew Shop
☀️ Friday’s forecast
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.”
– Helen Keller
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
This past week saw 47 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $199,900 while the most expensive was…
An Arlington man is in jail after police say he seriously injured two employees at a business. The alleged incident happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, on the 1600 block…
Join us Sunday, June 4 from 1-4 p.m. for the 20th annual Green Community Celebration & Tour: Homes, Gardens & More! This is your chance to learn from your Arlington neighbors…
Many adults can struggle for several minutes with a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube. Fifth-grade student Hunter Paige at Arlington’s Cardinal Elementary School can do it in less than ten seconds. Hunter…
We have an exciting Juneteenth program with speakers sharing historic artifacts that tell the rich history of Arlington’s Black community builders.
Friday, June 16, 2023
7:00 – 8:00 pm
Arlington Historical Museum
Are you seeking a confidential space where you can explore your emotions, overcome challenges, and find inner peace? Look no further than our dedicated psychotherapy service! We understand that life can be overwhelming at times, and we’re here to support you every step of the way.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, our passion lies in helping individuals like you navigate life’s complexities and find the strength to thrive. Our skilled and compassionate therapist is committed to creating a warm, non-judgmental environment where you can express your thoughts and feelings openly. With our personalized approach, we tailor each session to address your unique needs and empower you to overcome obstacles.
Through evidence-based techniques and a deep understanding of the human mind, our therapist will guide you on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Whether you’re dealing with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or simply seeking personal growth, we’re here to provide guidance and practical tools for lasting change.
Your mental well-being is our top priority, and we take pride in fostering a strong therapeutic alliance built on trust and respect. We believe that everyone has the potential to lead a fulfilling life, and we’re here to help you tap into your inner strength and resilience.
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,