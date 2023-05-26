Listing of the Day: 1824 N. Inglewood Street

Address: 1824 N. Inglewood Street

Neighborhood: Tara

Type: 6 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 3,800 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,475,000

Noteworthy: Expanded with 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2 main level bedrooms, 2 garages and a carport

A delightful combination of character and space, this expanded home is well sited on an 11,000 square foot lot in the leafy Tara neighborhood.

Renovated kitchen with center island flows into sun-filled breakfast room, dining room and living room with fireplace. A laundry area with pantry opens to the carport, making it convenient to bring packages directly into the home. Two bedrooms are on the main level along with both a full and half bath. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets, a bathroom with double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Three other bedrooms on this level have architectural detailing, large closets, and are served by a hall bathroom.

The lower level features a rec room with 10 foot ceilings, tall windows, built ins, and areas for media, play, and relaxing. A door leads to the patio and well landscaped back yard. A gym, second laundry room, workshop, and storage room complete this level.

Located between Westover Village and Lee-Harrison Center, the home is near parks, bike path, and amenities. Glebe Elementary School, Swanson Middle School, and Yorktown High School are nearby.

