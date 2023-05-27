Neighborhood Spotlight: What to do Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day is a special time to remember and show appreciation for the courageous men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country. It’s also an opportunity to come together with loved ones and celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity.

The Arlington and Washington, D.C. areas are among the most meaningful places to honor our country’s fallen heroes. From meaningful commemorations to joyful gatherings, there’s something for everyone to observe on Memorial Day.

Inspired by the historic photo taken during the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, the US Marine Corps War Memorial is an awe-inspiring monument. This iconic memorial holds a special place in the hearts of Americans as a tribute to the valor and dedication of the Marine Corps throughout history. The memorial is open to the public, and visitors can explore the surrounding grounds, which are beautifully landscaped and provide an opportunity for reflection. Many individuals come to pay their respects, leave flowers or mementos, and honor the memory of those who have served and sacrificed.

Just before Memorial Day weekend, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (the “Old Guard”) honors America’s fallen heroes by placing American flags at gravesites for service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery.

This tradition, known as “Flags In,” has taken place annually since the Old Guard was designated as the Army’s official ceremonial unit in 1948. Every available soldier in the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment participates, placing small American flags in front of more than 228,000 headstones and at the bottom of about 7,000 niche rows in the cemetery’s Columbarium Courts and Niche Wall. Each flag is inserted into the ground, exactly one boot length from the headstone’s base.

At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Sentinels (who are members of the Old Guard) place flags to honor the Unknowns.

All flags are removed after Memorial Day, before the cemetery opens to the public.

Immerse yourself in the patriotic atmosphere by attending the National Memorial Day Parade which marches down Constitution Avenue. The parade honors men and women who have died while serving in the US military. Pre-parade festivities will begin at 1 p.m. and the parade starts at 2 p.m. This grand procession features marching bands, veterans’ groups, military units, and festive floats, all coming together to honor our fallen heroes. Show your support by joining the enthusiastic crowd along the parade route.

If you’re looking for a small-town experience, join the Memorial Day Parade in Falls Church. This delightful parade showcases local marching bands, veterans’ groups, scout troops, and community organizations united in honoring our fallen heroes. Enjoy the cheerful procession, wave to the participants, and feel the warmth of community spirit.

Discover the vibrant spirit of Memorial Day by attending community events such as Viva Vienna. The Rotary Club of Vienna has been running ViVa! Vienna! for over 39 years in concert with the Town of Vienna. Each year the proceeds support over 70 local organizations. Enjoy music, amusement rides, arts and crafts, and delectable food options. Join the festivities, connect with your community, and support local vendors and organizations.

For more than 30 years, the National Memorial Day Concert has featured star-studded performances honoring the military service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform, their families at home, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. While aired nationally on PBS, the public is welcome to attend this free event on the west lawn of the Capitol Building. Bring your blankets, relax under the starry sky, and enjoy an evening filled with uplifting music and heartfelt moments.

If you’re looking for something to do, but not big crowds, hosting friends and family for a delightful backyard BBQ or picnic may be the ticket. Fire up the grill, savor mouthwatering burgers, hot dogs, and all your favorite BBQ treats. Enjoy the warm weather, play lawn games, and spend quality time with loved ones, all while reflecting on the importance of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for many people, it’s a time eagerly anticipated for the opening of pools and the refreshing splashes of water under the warm sun. As the weather becomes warmer and more inviting, communities and recreational centers across the country make preparations to welcome swimmers of all ages to their sparkling pools.

This Memorial Day, let’s take a moment to remember and honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Whether you choose to visit memorials, participate in meaningful traditions, attend parades and concerts, host a backyard BBQ, or join local festivities, the key is to commemorate their sacrifices while creating cherished memories with your loved ones.

May this Memorial Day be a meaningful occasion as we express gratitude and celebrate the freedom we enjoy today.

