BREAKING: W-L senior and standout soccer player killed in Fairfax County double homicide

A Washington-Liberty High School senior was killed in a double homicide yesterday in Fairfax County.

Braden Deahl, 18, was a standout soccer player on the W-L varsity team who had committed to play at St. Mary’s College of Maryland earlier this month, according to an athletics website.

Deahl’s death was announced in an email to W-L families this afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our seniors, Braden Deahl, died on Monday,” wrote principal Tony Hall. “Braden was a beloved member of the Washington-Liberty family, and impacted the lives of many of our students and staff members. He brought much joy to all who knew him, especially his soccer teammates and fellow 12th graders. We all deeply feel his loss.”

Shortly thereafter, Fairfax County police announced that Deahl was one of two young men killed at an apartment complex near Tysons on Memorial Day.

“On May 29, 2023 at 3:37 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane in Falls Church for a man who had been shot. Jonas Skinner, 20, of Ashburn, was found in the laundry room of the apartment building with a gunshot wound to the upper body,” wrote FCPD. “Officers found three additional individuals in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds to their upper body. Braden Deahl, 18, of Arlington County, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The other two stabbing victims are expected to survive, though one remains in the hospital.

In a press release, below, FCPD said the killings appear to have been drug-related. A teenager has been arrested and charged with robbery resulting in death.

Detectives believe a drug related robbery led to the fatal shooting of one man and the fatal stabbing of another. Police have charged one juvenile in connection to this crime and anticipate more updates to follow. During a search of the area, K9 officers located a significant amount of marijuana nearby believed to be connected to the homicide. All individuals involved are believed to be known to each other and this is not a random act of violence. Earlier today, a 17-year-old was charged with robbery resulting in death. Police anticipate more announcements in this case. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death in the coming days.

Deahl is at least the second Arlingtonian to be murdered outside of the county’s borders so far this year. A Yorktown High School grad was killed in a D.C. hotel room in April.

The full letter from Hall to Washington-Liberty families is below.