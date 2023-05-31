ARLnow’s reporting is making a difference. Your support could boost it.

ARLnow has been providing independent, in-depth coverage of Arlington since 2010.
We are committed to keeping readers informed about the issues that matter most to the community, including those that help to keep local officials and organizations accountable. Sunlight really is the best disinfectant.
Among the ARLnow stories that have had a real impact on the community, we were the first to report extensively on the problems at the Serrano Apartments, which — as recounted in a commission report — led the county to take action.
We also reported on the deaths of seven inmates over seven years at the Arlington County jail, which led to an outcry, calls for reform, and changes in protocols.
Our reporting helped to bring public attention to the series of deaths, according to a candidate for Arlington County Sheriff, in an interview with Patch.
We want to do more reporting like this but need your help.
The cyclical nature of the advertising business, and its susceptibility to economic downturns, means that we need to be cautious when it comes to adding more reporting positions.
But the steady support of ARLnow Press Club members helps us to weather the vicissitudes of the ad market. With more members, we can add to our reporting resources and cover even more important local stories.
Join the Press Club today, help keep our community informed, and you’ll also get the following exclusive benefits.
- A weekday morning email that brings you news summaries and a look at the news of the day before it’s published
- A monthly newsletter that brings you early versions of feature stories and in-depth reporting projects
- Text message alerts the minute a significant, time-sensitive or breaking story is published
- In the works: online chats with our journalists and participation in live newsmaker interviews.
A sincere thank you for your support, Arlington, including to our 250+ existing Press Club members.
Sincerely,
The ARLnow Team
