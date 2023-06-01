ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 1, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 4853 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 1, 2023.
- Morning Notes
- Plans for more apartments and retail on Crystal Towers site enter home stretch
- Gas leak prompts partial closure of Columbia Pike
- Local eighth-grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee finals tonight
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 4:00 pm: First Fridays @ Punch Bowl Arlington
- 5:00 pm: Opening Reception ACC Student Art Show
- 5:00 pm: Rosslyn Cinema
- 5:00 pm: Free Potters Craft Cider Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 6:00 pm: Annual Cancer Survivors Celebration
- 7:30 pm: Charlotte’s Web
☀️ Friday’s forecast
Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
– Edmund Burke
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
