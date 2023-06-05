ACPD: Man beat up at busy N. Glebe Road intersection

Arlington County police are looking for a pair of suspects in a serious assault yesterday evening.
The incident happened Sunday just before 6 p.m., at the intersection of N. Glebe Road and N. Pershing Drive in Buckingham. According to scanner traffic, the victim was beat up by two men and, while he was down, kicked in the head.
The victim was found on the ground, reportedly bleeding from the head. The suspects fled the scene but a witness told police that he had video of the attack.
More, below, from today’s ACPD crime report.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING, 2023-06040185, N. Glebe Road at N. Pershing Drive. At approximately 5:51 p.m. on June 4, police were dispatched to the report of an assault just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim was pushed to the ground and assaulted by the two male suspects. The suspects fled the scene on foot and were not located by responding officers. The victim was treated on scene for serious, non-life threatening injuries and refused transport to the hospital. Suspect One is described as Hispanic male, approximately 25-35 years old, 5’5”-5’6”, wearing a white shirt and white pants. Suspect Two is described as a Hispanic male. The investigation is ongoing.
Also in today’s crime report, a woman allegedly threatened a male victim with a knife along Columbia Pike early Saturday morning.
From ACPD:
ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING (Late), 2023-06030223, 2900 block of Columbia Pike. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on June 3, police were dispatched to the late report of a brandishing. Upon arrival, it was determined at approximately 1:30 a.m., the known female suspect became involved in a verbal dispute with the male victim and a witness. During the dispute, the suspect allegedly approached the victim and brandished a knife before being separated by witnesses. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
