ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 5, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13054 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 5, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

☀️ Tuesday’s forecast

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 6 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Peace begins with a smile.”

– Mother Teresa

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.