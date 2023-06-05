Morning Notes

Moran Switches Prosecutor Endorsement — “Former Congressman Jim Moran withdrew an earlier endorsement of [Josh] Katcher to back [incumbent Parisa] Dehghani-Tafti. ‘Originally, a friend was raising money for Katcher,’ he told the News-Press, ‘but when I told my wife, Deborah Warren,’ who is a deputy director of the county Human Services Department, ‘she told me Parisa is very competent and doing a good job. So I listened to Parisa speak and would [be] up [to] agreeing to switch my allegiance.'” [Falls Church News-Press]

NYC Bagel Maker Coming to N. Va. — “By the end of the year, DC locals will be able to decide for themselves: New York institution H&H Bagels plans to open 10 stores in the District and Virginia as part of a national expansion. The bagels will be kettle-boiled, parbaked, and flash frozen at a new facility in Queens before being shipped in frozen trucks to the franchises, where they’ll be finished in special ovens.” [Washingtonian]

Another Arrest in Arlington Teen’s Murder — “Yesterday, detectives charged Vladimir Garcia Montes, 18, of Falls Church with robbery resulting in death in Monday’s double homicide. Detectives continue to investigate and anticipate more updates to follow.” [Fairfax County Police Department]

Hurricane Season Preparation Tips — “Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1, 2023, and now is the best time to prepare for hurricanes, tropical storms, and flooding.” [Arlington County]

Outdoor Movie Series Starting — “Westpost in Pentagon City is hosting a series of free outdoor movies on Wednesdays in June, starting with ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ on Wednesday, June 7.” [Patch]

VRE Station to Get Toll Funding — “The final pieces of a complex funding plan supporting relocation of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station in Crystal City are falling into place. The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission on June 1 approved a staff recommendation to use incoming tolling revenue from Interstates 95/395 to cover nearly $19 million of the VRE project’s cost in several rounds of funding.” [Gazette Leader]

Plan Calls for Maintaining Tree Canopy — “It appears Arlington leaders are not planning to swing for the fences when it comes to the community’s tree coverage. The county government’s draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan, which currently is making its way through the review process, calls for maintaining tree-canopy levels at around 40 percent, as they currently are, without proposing actions to significantly boost the numbers, as tree activists seek.” [Gazette Leader]

Sonic Boom at Fighters Scramble — “Fighter jets from Joint Base Andrews were scrambled to intercept a private plane over Virginia on Sunday afternoon, causing a sonic boom that reverberated across the area, North American Aerospace Defense Command officials said. The jets were responding to a Cessna that crashed later in Southwest Virginia.” [Washington Post, Daily Mail]

It’s Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 9 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 7 mph. [Weather.gov]