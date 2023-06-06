Here are a dozen businesses listed for sale in Arlington this summer

Arlington is full of great local businesses, and sometimes those businesses change hands.
We occasionally check in on the state of local business by taking a look of the entities being offered for sale via BizBuySell, an online aggregator. The businesses are described but usually not named in the listings.
When ARLnow last checked in this past October, we highlighted eight businesses for sale, including restaurants, a moving company and a salon.
Today, we have a dozen to highlight, including one that appeared — for some reason — via a real estate listing.
1. 2900 N Sycamore Street – Williamsburg Deli ($65,000)
Perfect Location with Huge Potential Deli. Deli has demonstrated its pandemic proof with steady sales generated by a well-established core customer base within the neighborhood. Great business opportunity for first-starters.
2. Fantastic Corner Cafe’ and Market ($145,000)
European café and market. Serving breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and deserts. All types of coffees, lattes, and teas. Pastries and bagels. Sandwiches, soups, and salads. Chips, candy, cigarettes’, and Ice cream, Refreshments, select micro beers, and fine wines. Inside and outside seating. A real must see.
3. Newly Renovated, Beautiful restaurant with Patio for Sale ($60,000)
Beautiful newly built out Restaurant, brand new equipment. Big patio. Price for a quick asset sale as Seller wants to pursuit different opportunity.
4. High Volume Restaurant & Bar in Prime Location ($1,100,000)
High volume restaurant & bar in a prime location of Arlington surrounded by residential & office buildings. This restaurant has been in business for over 10 years and averages an immaculate $3,200,000 in annual sales. Beautifully built out with a full service bar serving some of the best wines and specialty cocktails in the area.
5. Specialty Dessert Boutique Franchise ($149,000)
Specialty dessert & gift franchise locations for sale. For a low price of $149,000 you can be the owner of 2 dessert franchise businesses located in Arlington & DC. The current owner of these locations is absentee and we are looking for a new hands on owner to take this established business to the next level.
6. Top rated/top sales with great revenues Burger ($450,000)
Top rated gourmet Burger with potential growth in different directions. Located next to a bustling high-rise residential area. It is not just a burger joint, but also a bar and a hanging out place for the community. With top sales and great revenues, it’s evident that this burger have become a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
7. 5 DAYS CAFETERIA FOR SALE IN ARLINGTON, VA. ($390,000)
WELL ESTABLISHED CAFE HOR SALE IN PRIME LOCATION!!! SHORT HOURS / EASE MANAGEMENT. THE OWNER WANTS TO RETIRE AFTER 15 YEARS IN THE BUSINESS. GROS SALE WEEKLY $20,000
8. Great opportunity to have own store ($124,000)
The store waiting for the new owner’s idea. High-end Arlington townhouses and condos are within walk-in distance. the location can be accessed condo complex and outside as well. electricity and water are included in your rent. the landlord needs to see experience and strong finances with a great resume. existing inventory will be conveyed.
9. Absentee Owned Franchise Sandwich Shop ($99,000)
Absentee owned national franchise sandwich shop/deli in Arlington. Conveniently located on a heavy traffic road surrounded by office buildings and residential. The menu consists of mostly deli sandwiches but can be converted to fit most menus. Large kitchen with high end equipment. Extremely low rent considering the location.
10. 5day deli lots to grow Arlington ($400,000)
5 day deli, easy to operate use to do lot better before COVID. Can grow in future.
11. Turnkey KaBob Restaurant ($245,000)
2800 sq ft: Dining Room Buffet Area Take Out FULL Kitchen. Included is ALL kitchen and retail equipment. This place is ready to go for the next food concept. Owners are motivated to create a great opportunity for its next great use! Lots of basement storage.
12. Fast Casual High Quality Build / Extreme Pizza restaurant ($144,700)
Established Extreme Pizza Restaurant in Virginia Square neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.
Needs marketing investment to grow to full potential. Top-quality restaurant space supports dine-in, carry out and delivery. Ready for a dedicated owner to grow the business.
Recent Stories
Chicken + Whiskey is preparing to open in Clarendon later this week, a co-owner confirmed to ARLnow. The new South American rotisserie chicken restaurant and whiskey bar at 3033 Wilson…
The oldest home in Arlington is in jeopardy of being destroyed, the Arlington Historical Society says, and insects are to blame. The Ball-Sellers House was originally built in the 18th…
Five Arlington Cos. in Fortune 1000 — “Thirty-six Virginia-based companies made Fortune magazine’s 69th annual Fortune 1000 list, notably including newcomers to the commonwealth Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Boeing Co….
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13054 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
🌿 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐞𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐥 🌿Local business is the heart of a strong community, and at Emerald Massage Center, we’re proud to be a vital part of that heartbeat. Our passionate team of Licensed Massage Therapists is dedicated to providing you with a sanctuary of relaxation, rejuvenation, and renewal.🌟 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐖𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 🌟Our wide range of massage services includes Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal, sports massage, hot stone, aromatherapy, and more — all tailored to your individual needs. Whether you’re seeking relief from stress, muscle tension, or chronic pain, our skilled therapists will help you achieve total wellness.🏆 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🏆Your satisfaction is our top priority, and we’re committed to providing a clean, comfortable, and serene environment for you to unwind. We use only the highest-quality natural products to ensure a luxurious experience that nourishes your body and mind.💚 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 💚By choosing Emerald Massage Center, you’re not only investing in your well-being but also strengthening our community. We appreciate your support and are grateful for the opportunity to serve you.Book your appointment today and discover the transformative power of Emerald Massage Center. Together, we can create a healthier, happier, and more connected community. 💆🏻♀️💆🏽🍃✨ Visit www.EmeraldMassageCenter.com to schedule your rejuvenating session now! ✨
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more. In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,