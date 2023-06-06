Here are a dozen businesses listed for sale in Arlington this summer

Arlington is full of great local businesses, and sometimes those businesses change hands.

We occasionally check in on the state of local business by taking a look of the entities being offered for sale via BizBuySell, an online aggregator. The businesses are described but usually not named in the listings.

When ARLnow last checked in this past October, we highlighted eight businesses for sale, including restaurants, a moving company and a salon.

Today, we have a dozen to highlight, including one that appeared — for some reason — via a real estate listing.

Perfect Location with Huge Potential Deli. Deli has demonstrated its pandemic proof with steady sales generated by a well-established core customer base within the neighborhood. Great business opportunity for first-starters.

European café and market. Serving breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and deserts. All types of coffees, lattes, and teas. Pastries and bagels. Sandwiches, soups, and salads. Chips, candy, cigarettes’, and Ice cream, Refreshments, select micro beers, and fine wines. Inside and outside seating. A real must see.

Beautiful newly built out Restaurant, brand new equipment. Big patio. Price for a quick asset sale as Seller wants to pursuit different opportunity.

High volume restaurant & bar in a prime location of Arlington surrounded by residential & office buildings. This restaurant has been in business for over 10 years and averages an immaculate $3,200,000 in annual sales. Beautifully built out with a full service bar serving some of the best wines and specialty cocktails in the area.

Specialty dessert & gift franchise locations for sale. For a low price of $149,000 you can be the owner of 2 dessert franchise businesses located in Arlington & DC. The current owner of these locations is absentee and we are looking for a new hands on owner to take this established business to the next level.

Top rated gourmet Burger with potential growth in different directions. Located next to a bustling high-rise residential area. It is not just a burger joint, but also a bar and a hanging out place for the community. With top sales and great revenues, it’s evident that this burger have become a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

WELL ESTABLISHED CAFE HOR SALE IN PRIME LOCATION!!! SHORT HOURS / EASE MANAGEMENT. THE OWNER WANTS TO RETIRE AFTER 15 YEARS IN THE BUSINESS. GROS SALE WEEKLY $20,000

The store waiting for the new owner’s idea. High-end Arlington townhouses and condos are within walk-in distance. the location can be accessed condo complex and outside as well. electricity and water are included in your rent. the landlord needs to see experience and strong finances with a great resume. existing inventory will be conveyed.

Absentee owned national franchise sandwich shop/deli in Arlington. Conveniently located on a heavy traffic road surrounded by office buildings and residential. The menu consists of mostly deli sandwiches but can be converted to fit most menus. Large kitchen with high end equipment. Extremely low rent considering the location.

5 day deli, easy to operate use to do lot better before COVID. Can grow in future.

2800 sq ft: Dining Room Buffet Area Take Out FULL Kitchen. Included is ALL kitchen and retail equipment. This place is ready to go for the next food concept. Owners are motivated to create a great opportunity for its next great use! Lots of basement storage.