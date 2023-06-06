Start your master’s degree this fall

Are you looking for a flexible master’s degree that will help you advance in your career? Consider George Mason University’s Global Commerce and Policy master’s program!

Broader than an MBA or economics degree and more focused than a master’s in international affairs, this program will immerse you in the nexus of business, economics, international relations, and public policy.

The Master of Global Commerce and Policy Program is available in-person in Arlington, online, or hybrid, as well as part-time, or full-time.

It’s not too late to enroll for the fall semester! The Arlington-based Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University has extended the fall application deadline for domestic applicants to June 30.

Global Commerce and Policy Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, June 21, Noon to 1 p.m. Eastern

Virtual event

To learn more about graduate programs at the Schar School, register for the virtual information session or fill out our inquiry form.