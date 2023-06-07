Another Code Red day on tap, but some relief from wildfire smoke in sight

Thursday will be another Code Red air quality alert day for Arlington and the D.C. area.

The good news, though, is that some relief from the wildfire smoke is in sight.

Authorities issued the Code Red alert just before 5 p.m. today, urging people to stay inside and avoid outdoor exercise. From the National Weather Service:

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 8 2023…

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert Thursday for Northern Virginia. A Code Red Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site Virginia DEQ air quality web site at www.deq.virginia.gov.

Separately, NWS said in a Special Weather Statement that a front should “bring some reprieve to fine particle concentrations” on Friday.

…POOR AIR QUALITY IN THE MID-ATLANTIC THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO CANADIAN WILDFIRES… Due to Canadian wildfires, smoke is prevalent in the mid-Atlantic region, including the greater Baltimore and Washington metropolitan areas. Under northerly winds, smoke will continue to be pushed south over our area. The smoke is expected to be rather thick to start the day Thursday, but may start to decrease through the day. A front on Friday will bring some reprieve to fine particle concentrations. Depending on your location, Air Quality will vary, with much of the area either Code Orange or Code Red – possibly through Friday. […] Some areas may see Code Red, which means “unhealthy for the general population.” If you are under a Code Red Air Quality Alert, everyone should keep outdoor activities light and short. For those people in sensitive groups, consider moving all activities indoors. The effects of air pollution on people can be minimized by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity or exercise indoors. Go indoors if you have symptoms.

Earlier today, Arlington hit measured air quality levels even worse than the Code Red threshold, though it has since improved somewhat.