Listing of the Day: 2409 Military Road

Address: 2409 Military Road

Neighborhood: Lee Heights

Type: 5 BR, 4 BA single-family detached — 3,500 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,395,000

Noteworthy: Lee Heights beauty with a spectacular backyard garden oasis!

This beautiful 5-bedroom, 4-bath home offers 3,500 square feet of living space in sought-after Lee Heights just two stoplights to D.C. and a short walk to area restaurants and shops.

The spectacular backyard oasis with a large patio, mature landscaping, and a “secret” terrace offers a private escape from bustling Arlington.

For a video tour, 3D virtual tour, interactive floor plan, more photos and details visit www.2409militaryrd.com.

The main level provides an elegant living room with a wood-burning fireplace; a clean-lined, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and cherry cabinets; a family room open to the kitchen; a dining room that seats 8; a lovely all-season sunroom; and a rare main-level bedroom.

The upper level features 3 bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite with large walk-in closet, an additional bath, and sunny office space with built-in bookshelves. The lower level offers a rec room with a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bar, a huge bedroom suite, and extra space for a gym, office or playroom.

This classic charmer has been freshly painted in serene, neutral colors, and offers hardwood floors through the main level and brand new carpet in the lower level. There’s also a one car garage and a large storage room, perfect for gardening and lawn equipment, accessed from the backyard.

It’s just a short walk to restaurants, cafes and shopping in Cherrydale and Lee Heights, with buses to Metro one block away.

Listed by:

Meg Ross — Keller Williams Realty

[email protected]

(703) 447-0970