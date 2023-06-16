NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington

Arlington is under one of the few Severe Thunderstorm Watches so far this year.

The watch was just expanded into Arlington and also covers D.C., Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax County.

More from the National Weather Service:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of northern VA, southern MD and DC metropolitan areas and adjacent marine waters until 9 PM.

Already, one severe storm out in Loudoun County is currently heading in the general direction of Arlington County.