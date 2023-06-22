Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (May-Jun 2023)

This past week saw 49 homes sold in Arlington.
The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $200,000 while the most expensive was $2,149,900.
Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 251 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the smallest and largest homes sold over the past month.
Largest homes sold
- 3632 36th Road N — $3,750,000 (6 Beds | Baths | 8,825 SQ FT)
- 4308 Lorcom Lane — $1,900,000 (5 Beds | 4.5 Baths | 6,451 SQ FT)
- 650 N Jackson Street — $2,986,950 (5 Beds | 5.5 Baths | 6,231 SQ FT)
Smallest homes sold
