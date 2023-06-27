Thai Select in Rosslyn expanding into former Good Sweat space

Rosslyn’s Thai Select is adding a sushi bar in the former home of a spin studio.
The four-year-old Thai food restaurant located just off Wilson Blvd in the Colonial Village Shopping Center is expanding, a restaurant representative confirmed to ARLnow.
The restaurant is adding a sushi bar and a small dining area in the space that formerly housed Good Sweat. The independent spin studio at 1711 Wilson Blvd closed back in May 2022.
It’s expected the sushi bar will open sometime in October or November, the representative said, though it depends on when county permits are received.
The expansion was needed because their original space “is tiny” and it often gets very crowded when there are both customers and drivers picking up food orders packing into the space, we’re told. The restaurant’s take-out and delivery business grew significantly during the pandemic, the representative said.
Colonial Village Shopping Center in Rosslyn has seen a good deal of turnover in recent years, with a French pastry shop replacing a coffee shop and a Brazilian steakhouse moving into the former home of Ben’s Chili Bowl.
One thing that has not changed is the well-known, cash-only Pho 75, which has been in the shopping center for years.
Hat tip to anonymous and Ben L.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10835 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
The concentration of Canadian wildfire smoke in Arlington and the D.C. area is expected to get worse tomorrow. A Code Red air quality alert has been issued for the region…
On Oct. 19, 2021, an elderly driver hit the daughter of Tara-Leeway Heights resident Heather Keppler while riding her bike. The impact of her body cracked the windshield and she…
Meet Alfie and Eve, the newest Arlington Pet of the Week duo! This Boston Terrier and ginger cat duo are living their best lives in Arlington. Their owner had this…
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more! In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Some sections begin next week:
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 11-14)
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 14-18)
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Men in Arlington have opportunities for FREE WORKOUTS.
Five years ago this month, Jim Gregory helped bring F3 to Arlington. A Male-Only Workout Group is Coming to Arlington | ARLnow.com
Five years later, F3 is thriving in Arlington. Arlington and Falls Church have six workout locations, with a workout available every day of the week.
Summer is a great time to join!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
Tai Chi Celebration
Join our celebration for the one-year anniversary of the EvolveALL Tai Chi Chuan Program on July 15, from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM. The celebration will include a demonstration of the Lee Style Tai Chi form by our very own