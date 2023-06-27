Thai Select in Rosslyn expanding into former Good Sweat space

Rosslyn’s Thai Select is adding a sushi bar in the former home of a spin studio.

The four-year-old Thai food restaurant located just off Wilson Blvd in the Colonial Village Shopping Center is expanding, a restaurant representative confirmed to ARLnow.

The restaurant is adding a sushi bar and a small dining area in the space that formerly housed Good Sweat. The independent spin studio at 1711 Wilson Blvd closed back in May 2022.

It’s expected the sushi bar will open sometime in October or November, the representative said, though it depends on when county permits are received.

The expansion was needed because their original space “is tiny” and it often gets very crowded when there are both customers and drivers picking up food orders packing into the space, we’re told. The restaurant’s take-out and delivery business grew significantly during the pandemic, the representative said.

Colonial Village Shopping Center in Rosslyn has seen a good deal of turnover in recent years, with a French pastry shop replacing a coffee shop and a Brazilian steakhouse moving into the former home of Ben’s Chili Bowl.

One thing that has not changed is the well-known, cash-only Pho 75, which has been in the shopping center for years.

Hat tip to anonymous and Ben L.