ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 29, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10221 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 29, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌤️ Friday’s forecast

Widespread haze. Patchy smoke before noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.”

– Albert Schweitzer

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.