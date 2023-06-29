One day left to engage: Help shape Arlington’s Forestry and Natural Resource Plan today!

Arlington County seeks feedback on the latest draft of the Forestry and Natural Resources Plan (FNRP).

Our urban forest and natural resources are vital to our well-being, and the FNRP addresses threats from climate change, urbanization, invasive species and more. The draft plan aims to reconnect nature to our daily lives, ensuring a healthy ecosystem for future generations.

Provide your input before the engagement closes on June 30!

Understanding the FNRP:

The FNRP is part of the County’s Comprehensive Plan and embraces holistic natural resource management. It involves the entire community, including government agencies, developers, residents, and community organizations, in restoring and safeguarding our environment.

Four Strategic Directions:

The FNRP focuses on four interconnected Strategic Directions: Conservation, Climate Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience, Biodiversity, and Operations. Each direction sets policy goals and actionable steps. By integrating guidance, habitat protection, conservation on private property, environmental justice, and community collaboration, the FNRP creates a plan for a thriving ecosystem accessible to all.

Taking Action Together:

The FNRP emphasizes collaboration, education, volunteerism, and incentives beyond traditional regulation. It recognizes the community’s role in implementing and sustaining the plan, making a positive impact on Arlington’s environment.

The Significance of Deer Management in Forest Health:

Effective deer management is essential for maintaining forest health in Arlington’s County-owned natural land parks. Recent surveys found an overabundance of deer. Without intervention, the overconsumption of plants by deer will harm the local ecosystem and wildlife, including the deer.

Learn more about the deer management project and join us on July 11 for a community meeting at Lubber Run Community Center, or provide feedback online until July 18.