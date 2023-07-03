ACFD investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire near Shirlington

Arlington County fire marshals are investigating a vehicle fire in the Shirlington area that might have been deliberately set.
The incident happened this past Friday morning on the 4500 block of 31st Street S., between the Shirlington and Fairlington neighborhoods.
“The Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD), Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. on the morning of June 30,” Capt. Nathaniel C. Hiner tells ARLnow. “The ACFD arrived on the scene of the fire and found a black BMW X5 completely engulfed in fire. The OFM has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature and is asking nearby residents that may have any information that could benefit the investigation to please contact Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Murphy [at] [email protected]”
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The Office of the Fire Marshal is seeking assistance regarding a suspicious vehicle fire. The fire took place on 6/30/23 between 5:45am – 6:45 am in the 4500 block of 31st Street S. Anyone with information is asked to contact DFM R. Murphy – [email protected] pic.twitter.com/Q2plgYpvoI
— Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 2, 2023
